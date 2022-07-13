This week’s live post-Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 582,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.85% from last week’s 593,000 viewers for the Great American Bash show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 16.66% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 16.56% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #21 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #27 ranking.

NXT ranked #55 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #56 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew the eighth-lowest total audience of the year so far for normal USA Network airings. The episode also tied with several others for the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far for USA Network airings. It was a fairly normal night on TV with no major sports competition this week for NXT. This week’s NXT viewership was down 1.85% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 16.66% from last week.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating, also drawing 3.142 million viewers. MSNBC’s coverage of the January 6 hearings topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.260 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.431 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.73 rating.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.44% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.31% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was also the post-Great American Bash episode.

This week’s NXT episode aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Great American Bash fallout, Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner, Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci, plus NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.