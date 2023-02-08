Tuesday’s live post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT drew 562,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.25% from last week’s 587,000 viewers for the Vengeance Day go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 15.38% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 142,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.47% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #50 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #20 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #71 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #63 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest key demo rating of the year, going back to the Great American Bash go-home show on June 28, the lowest total audience of the year so far, going back to the the Deadline go-home show on December 6, and the lowest key demo viewership since the post-Spring Breakin’ episode on May 10. Tuesday’s NXT drew well under the 2022 average in viewership and key demo rating. Sports competition on Tuesday night included two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN, three College Basketball games on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, two College Basketball games on FS1, one FA Cup Soccer game on ESPN2, and MLW Underground on REELZ. This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.25% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 15.38% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 40.5% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 57.14% from the show that aired one year ago. It should be noted that the 2021 episode aired on Syfy.

Coverage of the State of the Union Address dominated cable on Tuesday night across all major news networks. The NBA game between the Lakers and the Thunder on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 rating, also drawing 2.976 million viewers. The State of the Union post-show analysis on FOX News at 10:22pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.797 million viewers, also drawing a 0.45 key demo rating. The SOTU Address began around 9:08pm and ran until around 10:21pm, with pre-show coverage beginning on some networks at 8pm, and post-show coverage airing on some networks until around 11pm and beyond.

State of the Union Address coverage also dominated broadcast TV on Tuesday night. ABC’s SOTU coverage topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.405 million viewers. ABC’s SOTU coverage also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.61 rating.

Tuesday’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes speaking in the opening segment, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, and Bayley hosting a special edition of “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.