This week’s live post-Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 684,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.18% from last week’s 676,000 viewers for the Worlds Collide go-home episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.66% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.63% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #46 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #55 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and tied with several other episodes for the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far. The US Open on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 but besides Liga MX on TUDN, that was the only real sports competition on Tuesday night. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.18% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 6.66% from last week.

The US Open Prime on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 rating, also drawing 1.786 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.513 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.114 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.73 rating.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 13.81% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was a taped show.

This week’s post-Worlds Collide edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Worlds Collide fallout, Ricochet vs. Trick Williams, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the beginning of their Best of 3 Series, JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee, and Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez. The main event ended up being Gallus vs. Tyler Bate and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

