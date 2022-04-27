This week’s live Spring Breakin’ go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 577,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.41% from last week’s 569,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 16.66% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 177,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.94% from the 161,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #32 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #44 ranking.

NXT ranked #67 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #68 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-lowest audience of the year so far for a USA Network episode. The show tied with six other episodes for the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.41% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 16.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 22.44% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.36% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Pelicans and the Suns on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.36 rating, also drawing 3.467 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.538 million viewers, also ranking #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.555 million viewers, also drawing a 0.55 key demo rating. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.84 rating, also drawing 4.926 million viewers.

This week’s live edition of NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Spring Breakin’, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend as the opener, Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa, Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, the NXT 2.0 debut of Nathan Frazer, Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner (replacing Xyon Quinn), and appearances by Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which was the show-closing main event segment.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

