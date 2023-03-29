Tuesday’s taped Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 620,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 12.73% from last week’s 550,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 33.33% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 33.12% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #29 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #60 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #68 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was just under the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 12.73% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 33.33% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 0.95% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was also the Stand & Deliver go-home show.

The NBA game on TNT between the Warriors and the Pelicans topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating, also drawing 1.255 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.329 million viewers, also drawing 0.19 key demo rating.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.212 million viewers. The Voice also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.50 rating.

Tuesday’s taped Stand & Deliver go-home edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Stand & Deliver, a Battle Royal opener to determine the final competitor in the NXT North American Title Fatal 5 Way at Stand & Deliver, Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner, Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz, Eddy Thorpe’s debut vs. Myles Borne, a Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match with Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca, Drew Gulak vs. Hank Walker, Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, plus Grayson Waller responding to Johnny Gargano’s challenge for an Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 4 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

