This week’s live Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 610,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.32% from last week’s 631,000 viewers for the post-Stand & Deliver show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.28% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 151,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.64% from the 179,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #23 ranking.

NXT ranked #70 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #62 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest audience since March 1, and the second-lowest audience in the key demographic for airings on the USA Network so far this year. This week’s viewership was down 3.32% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 14.28% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 24% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 45% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was the first episode after “Takeover: Stand & Deliver” when the show officially moved to Tuesday nights.

The NBA game between the Clippers and the Timberwolves on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.06 rating, also drawing 2.699 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.708 million viewers, also ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.393 million viewers, also drawing a 0.63 key demo rating for the #2 spot. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.77 rating, also drawing 4.562 million viewers for the #4 spot.

This week’s live Title Tuesday edition of NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes defending against Solo Sikoa in the opener, Kushida vs. Von Wagner, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Dakota Kai, and the main event, which was the Gauntlet Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles, featuring Grayson Waller and Sanga, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and the new champions Pretty Deadly.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

