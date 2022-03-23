Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 628,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.64% from last week’s 624,000 viewers for the post-Roadblock episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 184,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.37% from the 178,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #44 ranking.

NXT ranked #70 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #74 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since January 11, and the third-best of the year so far. The show also drew the highest key demo viewership since January 25. The key demo rating was tied with three other shows for the second-best of the year so far. This week’s viewership was up 0.64% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 7.37% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Curse of Oak Island on History topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating, also drawing 2.683 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.498 million viewers, also ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.031 million viewers, also drawing a 0.66 key demo rating for the #2 spot. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.75 rating, also drawing 4.449 million viewers for the #4 spot.

This week’s live NXT episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Robert Roode vs. Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong and Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid in Stand & Deliver Ladder Match qualifiers, The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, plus Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai in the finals of the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

