Wednesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 705,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.86% from last week’s 666,000 viewers for the post-Deadline show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 17.64% from last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 17.56% from the 222,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #21 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #52 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #52 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience since October 25. This was the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with twelve other episodes. Sports competition last night included one College Football Bowl game on ESPN, two NBA games on TNT, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, one B1G Men’s College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, two Copa por Mexico Soccer games on TUDN. This week’s NXT viewership was up 5.86% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 17.64% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 19.29% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 27.27% from the show that aired one year ago.

The College Football game between Liberty and Toledo on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating, also drawing 1.468 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.048 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating.

Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas special on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 3.911 million viewers, also drawing a 0.40 key demo rating. The Grinch on NBC and Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town on ABC tied to top the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.52 rating. The Grinch drew 2.761 million viewers, while Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town drew 2.922 million viewers.

Last night’s taped edition of NXT was shot last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and aired with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending in a Triple Threat against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day defend against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, plus appearances by several others including NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, who were in the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 27 Episode: 660,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 4 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 11 Episode: 737,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 716,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Halloween Havoc episode)

November 1 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 8 Episode: 664,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 15 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

November 22 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 29 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 6 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 13 Episode: 666,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Deadline episode)

December 20 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 27 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

