This week’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 688,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.49% from last week’s 728,000 viewers for the live One Year Anniversary Celebration episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #14 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #47 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #51 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-best total audience of the year so far, and tied with three other episodes for the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. There was no significant sports competition last night. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.49% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 7.77% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 25% from the show that aired one year ago.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating, also drawing 3.208 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.678 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.806 million viewers, also drawing a 0.64 key demo rating. The Bachelorette on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.90 rating, also drawing 3.573 million viewers.

This week’s NXT show was a taped episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in part 2 of their Best Of 3 Series, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward, Von Wagner vs. Sanga, Oro Mensah’s debut vs. Grayson Waller, plus JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate in a #1 Contender’s match with Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker on commentary, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 27 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

