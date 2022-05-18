This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 601,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 12.76% from last week’s 533,000 viewers for the post-Spring Breakin’ episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 40% from last week’s 0.10 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 40.77% from the 130,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #51 ranking.

NXT ranked #67 in viewership on cable this week, tied with CNN’s 6pm airing of Situation Room, which also ranked #74 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #72 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience since March 29, which was the Stand & Deliver go-home show. NXT had strong competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs again last night. This week’s NXT viewership was up 12.76% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 40% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.14% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.66% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the Heat on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.22 rating. The Celtics vs. Heat NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.070 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.145 million viewers, also drawing a 0.56 key demo rating. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.95 rating, also drawing 5.317 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa and NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes in the opener, The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders in a Spring Breakin’ rematch, Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee (advertised but ended up being Lee vs. Nathan Frazer), Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley and Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament first round matches, NXT Champion Bron Breakker returning to address Joe Gacy, plus Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

