Tuesday’s live post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 612,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 16.57% from last week’s 525,000 viewers for the Vengeance Day special on Syfy.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 9.09% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 154,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.21% from the 145,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #43 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #48 ranking.

NXT ranked #65 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #78 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT episode was up from the last two episodes on Syfy, which was expected. The audience and key demo rating were down slightly from the last USA Network airing on February 1. This week’s viewership was up 16.57% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 9.09% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 16.6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 33.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating, drawing 3.625 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.674 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.377 million viewers, also drawing a 0.61 key demo rating for the #4 spot. The Jeopardy College special on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.79 rating, also drawing 5.715 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Vengeance Day fallout, LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller, Nikkita Lyons making her official NXT 2.0 in-ring debut, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Amari Miller and Lash Legend in a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic first round match, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic first round match, plus Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

