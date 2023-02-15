Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 640,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.25% from last week’s 562,000 viewers for the post-Vengeance Day show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 15.38% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 201,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 16.47% from the 142,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #17 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #50 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #53 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #71 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience and the highest key demo rating since New Year’s Evil on January 10. This was the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with January 10. Tuesday’s NXT drew just above the 2022 average in viewership and key demo rating. Sports competition on cable for Tuesday night included two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one UEFA Champions League soccer game on TUDN, and MLW Underground on REELZ. This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.25% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 15.38% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 21.9% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 36.36% from the show that aired one year ago. It should be noted that the 2021 episode aired on Syfy, and was the Vengeance Day show.

The NBA game between the Celtics and the Bucks on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 rating, also drawing 1.672 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.373 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 7.196 million viewers, also drawing a 0.52 key demo rating. 911: Lone Star on FOX topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.53 rating, also drawing 3.650 million viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Jacy Jayne explaining why she attacked Gigi Dolin, Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton, Axiom vs. Damon Kemp, Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey, Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate, NXT Champion Bron Breakker making his first appearance since Vengeance Day, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending in an Open Challenge, a Valentine’s Day date segment with Brooks Jensen and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James, plus Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.