Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT, featuring NXT Champion Karrion Kross retaining over Finn Balor in the main event, drew 698,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This viewership is down 0.29% from last week’s show, which drew 700,000 viewers.

The Cable Top 150 ranking is not available right now but NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 13% from last week’s 0.15 key demo rating.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 0.29% from last Tuesday’s show, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 13% from last week. This week’s key demo rating is the second-lowest of the year, tied with the March 17 episode, and behind the 0.12 rating that the show drew on February 10. It should be noted that these two episodes aired on Wednesday night with head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 17.9% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was even with the same week in 2020. The 2020 episodes also went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

We do not have the Cable Top 150 and viewership rankings for NXT as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for more NXT ratings and viewership data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.