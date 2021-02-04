Week 69 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite drew 844,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT episode drew 610,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #51. AEW ranked #63 in viewership, while NXT ranked #77 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite show drew 734,000 viewers and ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, and #64 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 720,000 viewers and ranked #24 in the Cable Top 150, and #67 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.15 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.29 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.21 in that demographic.

This is the second-best AEW audience and 18-49 rating of the year, behind the January 20 episode, which drew 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demo. Dynamite viewership was down 9% from the same week in 2020. This was the second-worst NXT audience of the year, behind the 551,000 viewers the show drew on January 13. This week’s NXT viewership was down 21% from the same week in 2020.

MTV’s The Challenge topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 rating, drawing just 920,000 viewers. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership with 3.898 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Med on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.467 million viewers. Chicago Med also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.99 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

