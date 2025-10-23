WWE NXT viewership took a notable hit this week as the show faced heavy sports competition.

The October 21, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network averaged 525,000 viewers, according to PWTorch.com. By comparison, that is down from the 690,000 viewers who tuned in on October 14, 2025, marking the lowest total since the brand’s move to The CW Network back on October 1, 2024.

In the key 18 to 49 year old demographic, WWE NXT pulled a 0.07 rating, down from 0.12 the previous week. The number ties the lowest demo rating in show history.

Tuesday’s broadcast went head-to-head with the NBA’s opening night, which featured the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Houston Rockets. This was a matchup that dominated cable ratings across the board.

In terms of digital views, featured below are the Top 5 Most Viewed WWE NXT (10/21) Videos on YouTube:

* The Broken Hardys are coming to Halloween Havoc (232,000 views)

* Mr. Iguana & La Parka come to NXT to face Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater (229,000 views)

* FULL SEGMENT: Ricky Saints smashes Trick Williams through a table (143,000 views)

* Zaria to defend the North American Title after Sol Ruca’s injury (123,000 views)

* Tatum Paxley repels a brutal Fatal Influence attack (100,000 views)

The October 21, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network served as the “go-home show” for this weekend’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special event, and emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 10/21/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for the best live WWE NXT results coverage.