WWE NXT saw a slight dip in overall viewership this week, while managing a modest increase in the key demo.

According to the latest numbers, the April 14 episode of NXT on The CW Network drew 584,000 viewers.

That figure is down from the 605,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week on April 7.

Despite the decline in total audience, NXT did see an uptick in the all-important 18-49 demographic.

Tuesday’s broadcast scored a 0.09 rating in the demo, improving from the 0.08 rating recorded the week prior.

The April 14 show marked week one of the NXT “Revenge” special and featured several notable moments.

In the main event scene, Lola Vice defend the NXT Women’s Championship with a victory over Jacy Jayne.

The episode also saw the debut of Kali Armstrong, along with an NXT Championship match that featured Tony D’Angelo defending his title against Ethan Page.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.