WWE NXT saw a slight uptick across the board for its latest special-themed episode.

The April 21 edition of NXT, billed as “NXT Revenge Week 2” and held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, brought in 591,000 viewers on The CW Network.

That figure marks a modest increase from the April 14 episode, which drew 584,000 viewers.

A small gain, but a positive one.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Tuesday’s show also experienced growth, posting a 0.10 rating.

This is up from the 0.09 demo rating recorded the previous week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.