WWE NXT saw a dip in both viewership and key demo ratings for its latest episode on The CW.

According to the latest numbers, the Tuesday, April 28 edition of WWE NXT brought in 541,000 viewers.

That figure marks a decline from the April 21 episode, which drew 591,000 viewers during the second week of the NXT Revenge-themed shows.

The drop wasn’t limited to overall audience either.

In the coveted 18–49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.07 rating, down from the 0.10 demo rating recorded the previous week.

A noticeable slide week-over-week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.