The latest viewership and ratings figures are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The April 7 edition of NXT on The CW Network brought in 605,000 viewers.

That marks an increase from the 572,000 viewers the show drew for its March 31 broadcast.

Despite the bump in overall audience, the key demographic number held steady.

Tuesday’s episode posted a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, matching the same 0.08 rating recorded the previous week.

A modest viewership gain, but no movement in the demo.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.