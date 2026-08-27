WWE NXT bounced back in the ratings for its Heatwave go-home show.

Tuesday’s episode on The CW averaged 683,000 viewers, up 16 percent from the previous week’s 588,000 viewers. It was NXT’s largest audience since the July 21 episode.

The show also posted a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. That was a 56 percent increase from last week’s 0.09 and marked NXT’s best performance in the demo in more than two months.

Both the overall viewership and 18-49 rating came in above NXT’s rolling 10-week averages.

Tuesday’s episode was the final NXT before Heatwave, which takes place this Sunday, August 30.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 8/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.