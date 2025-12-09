WWE NXT saw a dip in its latest viewership totals.

The December 2 episode on The CW averaged 532,000 viewers, a 7.6% drop from the previous week and the show’s lowest audience since the November 4 broadcast.

In the key 18–49 demographic, NXT delivered a 0.08 rating. While that number is down a sharp 33% from the prior week, it still ties the third-highest demo rating the show has posted since October 14.

The show faced heavy competition across network TV, particularly from the NBA on NBC, which pulled in 2.65 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in 18–49. NXT also aired directly against CBS staples NCIS and NCIS: Origins, both of which continue to dominate overall television viewership and the key demo.

Year-over-year comparisons remain down as well. Against the same week in 2024, when Nielsen was still using its panel-only system, NXT’s total audience slipped 10.3%, with the 18–49 rating falling 38.5%.

Featured below is a breakdown of the top five most-viewed NXT on CW segments from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 12/2 episode:

* Mr. Iguana and La Yesca steal Ethan Page’s car (148,000 views)

* Tatum Paxley to Izzi Dame: “I’m going to make you feel all of my pain” (112,000 views)

* Sol Ruca leads Lola Vice & Kendal Grey to victory over Fatal Influence (102,000 views)

* Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, Joe Hendry & Myles Borne vs. DarkState (98,000 views)

* Fatal Influence crash the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Summit (71,000 views)

