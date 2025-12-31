WWE NXT saw a slight dip in overall viewership for its December 23 episode on The CW, while its key demo number held steady.

According to Programming Insider, NXT drew 602,000 viewers on December 23. That figure is down slightly from the 607,000 viewers the show recorded the previous week on December 16.

In the important 18–49 demographic, Tuesday night’s episode posted a 0.08 rating, matching last week’s demo performance and indicating consistent audience retention in that category.

The show’s digital presence remained strong following the broadcast, with several segments gaining traction on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

Notably, Tatum Paxley’s wild attack involving a chainsaw led the way in online interest.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed WWE YouTube videos from the December 23 episode of NXT on The CW:

* Tatum Paxley attacks The Culling with a chainsaw – 238,000 views

* FULL MATCH: Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca | Women’s United States Title Match – 221,000 views

* Oba Femi and Leon Slater come face-to-face – 109,000 views

* Blake Monroe demands the NXT Women’s North American Title back – 102,000 views

* Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans tear into each other with vicious words – 97,000 views

