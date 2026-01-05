WWE NXT closed out 2025 with a largely steady night on the CW Network.

According to Programming Insider, the Tuesday, December 30 episode of NXT averaged 604,000 viewers, edging up slightly from the 602,000 viewers the show drew on December 23.

While total viewership saw a minor increase, the key demographic moved in the opposite direction.

The episode posted a 0.07 rating in the 18–49 demo, down from the 0.08 rating recorded the previous week.

The December 30 broadcast was headlined by a notable singles clash, as Ricky Saints went one-on-one with Je’Von Evans in the night’s main event. The show also featured appearances from Tatum Paxley, Ethan Page, Izzi Dame, Moose, Lexis King, Joe Hendry, Jacy Jayne, and several other familiar NXT names.

A solid close to the year, even if the demo dipped slightly.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed segments on WWE’s official YouTube channel from the 12/30 episode of NXT on CW:

* Tatum Paxley to Izzi Dame: “It’s not over until I say it’s over” (107,000 views)

* FULL MATCH: Ricky Saints vs. Je’Von Evans (100,000 views)

* Ethan Page defeats Moose to retain the NXT North American Title (85,000 views)

* Kendal Grey confronts Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence (84,000 views)

* DarkState attack Joe Hendry during his New Year’s Eve… Eve concert (57,000 views)

