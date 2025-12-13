WWE NXT delivered a strong bounce-back performance this week, posting notable gains in both overall viewership and the key demographic.

According to Programming Insider, the December 9 episode of WWE NXT drew 647,000 viewers on The CW. That total marks a significant increase from the 532,000 viewers the show brought in on December 2.

NXT also saw improvement in the 18–49 demographic. Tuesday night’s broadcast scored a 0.09 demo rating, up from the 0.08 rating the previous week.

The momentum carried over to digital platforms as well, with several segments and matches drawing solid attention on YouTube following the show.

Featured below are the top five most viewed videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the December 10 episode of WWE NXT:

• FULL MATCH: Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans (238,000 views)

• Tatum Paxley: “We’re going to play my game now” (163,000 views)

• Thea Hail makes Blake Monroe tap out (91,000 views)

• Shiloh Hill dominates in his NXT debut (88,000 views)

• Tony D’Angelo drops Ethan Page in shocking attack (87,000 views)

