The numbers are in for this week’s WWE NXT.

According to Programming Insider, WWE NXT brought in 744,000 viewers for its Tuesday, February 17 episode on The CW Network. That figure marks a noticeable increase from the 637,000 viewers the show recorded on February 10.

So viewership was up week-over-week.

However, the key 18-49 demographic told a slightly different story.

Tuesday’s broadcast posted a 0.09 rating in the 18 to 49 demo, which is down from the 0.12 rating the program generated the previous week.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the official WWE YouTube channel for the February 17, 2026 episode of NXT on CW:

* Myles Borne crushes Ethan Page’s ankle in epic post-match attack (136,000 views)

* Zaria saves Sol Ruca from Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence (130,000 views)

* Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan battle in dramatic bout (76,000 views)

* Ricky Saints throws out a challenge for Joe Hendry and the NXT Title (68,000 views)

* FULL MATCH: Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill (48,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 2/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.