WWE NXT took a noticeable hit in the ratings on Tuesday night.

The February 25 episode of WWE NXT averaged 589,000 viewers on The CW Network, marking a 20.8 percent drop compared to the previous week’s broadcast, according to F4WOnline.com.

The total audience represents the show’s lowest viewership since December 2 of last year.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.08 rating. That figure is down 11.1 percent week-over-week and ties the lowest demo rating the program has delivered since December 30.

The numbers come on a night where NXT faced significant competition. The show aired opposite extensive coverage of the State of the Union address, which was carried across multiple network and cable outlets and dominated the evening’s ratings landscape.

As a result, NXT finished last among English-language prime time programming in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo.

