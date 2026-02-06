WWE NXT saw a modest dip in overall viewership this week, while its key demographic performance held steady.

According to Wrestlenomics, Tuesday’s February 3 episode of NXT on The CW averaged 629,000 viewers.

That figure is down from the 674,000 viewers the show pulled in the previous week on January 27.

Despite the decline in total audience, the show maintained consistency where it mattered most to advertisers.

NXT recorded a 0.08 rating in the 18–49 demographic, matching the demo number from last Tuesday’s broadcast.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the official WWE YouTube channel for the February 3, 2026 episode of NXT on CW:

* FULL MATCH: Vacant NXT Championship Ladder Match (266,000 views)

* AND NEW! Joe Hendry wins the NXT Championship (218,000 views)

* Jacy Jayne calls out Sol Ruca after Royal Rumble clash (134,00 views)

* Sol Ruca accidentally hits Zaria with a Sol Snatcher (76,000 views)

* Tony D’Angelo: “This isn’t about vengeance, it’s about punishment” (70,000 views)

