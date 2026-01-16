WWE NXT saw a slight dip in its overall audience coming out of last week’s special event, though the show continues to post some of its strongest numbers in months.

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT averaged 618,000 viewers on The CW, down 1.4 percent from the New Year’s Evil special the previous week. Despite the decline, the audience figure still stands as the second-highest total for NXT since December 9.

In the key 18–49 demographic, NXT drew a 0.09 rating, which represented a 10 percent drop week-to-week. Even so, that number ties for the second-highest demo rating the show has recorded since November 18, indicating continued consistency in that category.

Among English-language network programming for the night, NXT finished as the lowest-rated show, though that result comes with context given The CW’s smaller overall network footprint compared to its competitors.

Looking year-over-year, NXT’s numbers were notably softer. Compared to the same week in 2025, when Nielsen was still relying on panel-only measurement, overall viewership was down 20.7 percent, while the 18–49 demo fell 47.1 percent.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the January 13, 2026 episode of NXT on CW:

* BREAKING: Ava reveals the future of the NXT Championship (118,000 views)

* Jaida Parker attacks Blake Monroe in return to NXT (107,000 views)

* Tatum Paxley goes ballistic on North American Champion Izzi Dame (89,000 views)

* Tony D’Angelo destroys Joe Hendry during No Disqualification Match (86,000 views)

* Lola Vice brutally knocks out Kelani Jordan (73,000 views)

