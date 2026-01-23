The latest audience figures are in for WWE NXT, and the show saw a slight dip week-over-week.

According to Programming Insider, the Tuesday, January 20 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew an average of 608,000 viewers. That total is down modestly from the 618,000 viewers the show attracted on January 13.

The viewership slide was also reflected in the key demographic.

Tuesday’s broadcast posted a 0.08 rating in the 18–49 demo, falling from the 0.09 rating recorded the previous week.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the January 20, 2026 episode of NXT on CW:

* FULL MATCH: ZaRuca vs. WrenQCC vs. Fatal Influence (183,000 views)

* Jaida Parker puts Blake Monroe on notice (91,000 views)

* DEVELOPING: Tony D’Angelo gets arrested (78,000 views)

* Ethan Page vanquishes Elio LeFleur to retain his title (50,000 views)

* Shiloh Hill and Sean Legacy qualify for NXT Title Ladder Match (36,000 views)

