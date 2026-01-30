WWE NXT saw a noticeable uptick in overall viewership this week, while holding steady in a key demographic.

According to Wrestlenomics, Tuesday’s January 27 episode of NXT on The CW averaged 674,000 viewers.

That figure represents an increase from the 608,000 viewers the show drew the previous week on January 20.

While total viewership was up, the show’s performance in the 18–49 demographic remained consistent. NXT posted a 0.08 rating in the key demo, matching the 0.08 rating it recorded last Tuesday.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the official WWE YouTube channel for the January 27, 2026 episode of NXT on CW:

* FULL SEGMENT: Ricky Saints incites a HUGE NXT Title brawl (83,000 views)

* Zaria F-5s Thea Hail in a message to Fatal Influence (74,000 views)

* Jaida Parker stomps out Nikkita Lyons in return to action (69,000 views)

* The Vanity Project destroy Joe Hendry in brutal backstage attack (40,000 views)

* NXT’s top tag teams get into a major brawl after Tag Title Match (39,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 1/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.