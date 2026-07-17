WWE NXT saw a notable decline in viewership and key demographic ratings for its July 14 episode on The CW.

Tuesday night’s broadcast averaged 531,000 viewers, according to the latest television numbers. The figure is down from the 691,000 viewers the July 7 episode drew.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.05 rating, a significant decrease from the 0.12 rating recorded the previous week.

The July 14 episode marked a week-over-week decline in both total audience and the coveted demo as the brand continues its run on The CW Network.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.