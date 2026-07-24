WWE NXT posted a notable ratings bump this week on The CW.

Tuesday’s episode averaged 690,000 viewers, up 29.9% from the previous week and marking the show’s second-highest audience since February 17.

The 18-49 demo also saw a significant jump. NXT averaged a 0.09 rating in the key demographic, up 80% week-over-week and tying the third-highest mark the show has hit in that category since May 5.

The growth came on a night featuring the surprise return of Mike Santana, who’s now signed to a WWE contract. His arrival came after Tony D’Angelo defended the NXT Championship against Naraku in a street fight main event.

With no major sports programming to compete against, NXT still found itself in the middle of the pack. The show finished 8th out of 12 primetime network shows in the 18-49 demo, but landed dead last among that group in total viewers.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.