WWE NXT saw a slight dip in overall viewership while posting a small increase in the key demographic for its July 28 episode on The CW Network.

Tuesday night’s broadcast averaged 680,000 viewers, down slightly from the 690,000 viewers the show drew on July 21.

Despite the modest decline in total audience, NXT improved in the coveted 18-49 demographic, earning a 0.10 rating, up from the 0.09 posted the previous week.

The July 28 edition of NXT featured the continued build toward upcoming storylines and premium live event matches, helping the brand maintain a steady audience while seeing a week-over-week gain in the key demo.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.