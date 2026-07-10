The viewership numbers are in for the July 7 episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

Tuesday night’s show drew 691,000 viewers, marking a notable increase from the 592,000 viewers the June 30 episode attracted.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.12 rating, also up from the 0.07 demo rating recorded the previous week.

The July 7 episode saw gains in both overall viewership and the key demographic compared to the June 30 broadcast.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.