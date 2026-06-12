WWE NXT saw a slight dip in total viewership this week, while its key demographic rating posted an increase.

According to the latest numbers, the June 9 episode of NXT on The CW averaged 548,000 viewers. That figure is down from the 556,000 viewers the show drew for its June 2 broadcast.

Despite the decrease in overall audience, NXT improved in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Tuesday night’s show scored a 0.09 rating in the category, up from the 0.07 rating recorded the previous week.

The week-to-week numbers reflect a modest decline in total viewership, but the increase in the demo rating is a positive sign for the brand as it continues its run on The CW.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.