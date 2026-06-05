WWE NXT experienced a modest uptick in both overall viewership and its key demographic rating for this week’s episode on The CW.

The Tuesday, June 2 edition of NXT averaged 556,000 viewers, marking an increase from the 544,000 viewers the show drew the previous week.

The growth wasn’t limited to total audience numbers.

In the important 18-49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.07 rating, improving from the 0.05 rating recorded one week earlier.

A small gain, but a gain nonetheless.

The increase in both categories continues a trend of fluctuating weekly numbers for the brand as it remains firmly established on The CW Network following its move from USA Network last year.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.