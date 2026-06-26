WWE NXT saw an increase in both viewership and the key demographic rating for this week’s episode on The CW.

The Tuesday, June 23 edition of NXT averaged 668,000 viewers on The CW, according to the latest available ratings data. That marks an increase from the 610,000 viewers the June 16 episode drew.

The show also improved in the coveted 18-49 demographic, posting a 0.11 rating after recording a 0.09 rating the previous week.

The gains continue a positive trend for the brand following recent fluctuations in the weekly numbers, with NXT adding 58,000 viewers week-over-week while also seeing an uptick in its key demo performance.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.