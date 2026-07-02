The post-NXT: The Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT on The CW drew 592,000 overnight viewers on Tuesday, June 30.

The episode also scored a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The June 30 broadcast served as the fallout show from NXT: The Great American Bash, which aired on The CW just two days earlier.

Tuesday’s show was headlined by Kelani Jordan taking on Tatum Paxley in the main event, while the NXT Tag Team Championships were also on the line. The closing moments of the broadcast featured the television debut of Nikki Blackheart, who appeared without being identified by name before the show went off the air.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.