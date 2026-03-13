The latest viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The March 10 edition of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew an average of 541,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.

That total represents a decrease from the 604,000 viewers the show pulled in for its March 3 broadcast.

In the key 18–49 demographic, NXT delivered a 0.08 rating, which was also down slightly compared to the 0.09 rating recorded the previous week.

There were also some external factors that may have impacted the overall numbers. Tuesday night’s broadcast was preempted in several markets, including Chicago, due to local coverage related to severe storm activity.

As a result, some viewers in affected regions were unable to watch the episode live through the CW broadcast.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the official WWE YouTube channel for the March 10, 2026 episode of NXT on CW:

* William Regal and Fit Finlay lead shocking attack on Tavion Heights (136,000 views)

* Sol Ruca sends a statement to Jacy Jayne by crushing Lainey Reid (88,000 views)

* Izzi Dame destroys new Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley (79,000 views)

* FULL MATCH: Joe Hendry & Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints & Ethan Page (56,000 views)

* Tony D’Angelo delivers a threat to NXT Champion Joe Hendry (54,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.