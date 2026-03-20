This week’s WWE NXT numbers are in, and the show saw a boost in total viewership despite a slight dip in the key demo.

The Tuesday, March 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW drew 588,000 viewers, marking an increase from the 541,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week.

While overall viewership was up, the key 18-49 demographic told a different story. The broadcast posted a 0.07 rating in the demo, down from the 0.08 rating recorded on March 10.

A mixed bag.

It’s also worth noting that NXT faced notable sports competition on the night, going head-to-head with the World Baseball Classic final between Team USA and Venezuela, which likely impacted the demo performance.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the official WWE YouTube channel for the March 17, 2026 episode of NXT on CW:

* FULL MATCH: Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame | Steel Cage Match (122,000 views)

* Keanu Carver crashes Booker T Appreciation Night in Houston (122,000 views)

* WWE Superstars honor the legendary Booker T (118,000 views)

* Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria | NXT Women’s Title Match (104,000 views)

* Wren Sinclair wins the Women’s Speed Title (85,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.