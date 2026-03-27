WWE NXT saw a slight dip in overall viewership this week, but a small uptick in the key demographic.

The Tuesday, March 24 episode of NXT on The CW Network brought in 581,000 viewers.

That figure is down from the 588,000 viewers the show pulled in on March 17.

Despite the decrease in total audience, the show did see a bit of positive movement where it matters most to advertisers.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, NXT scored a 0.08 rating, which is up from the 0.07 demo rating recorded the previous week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/25/26 coverage.