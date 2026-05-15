This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw a significant drop in both viewership and key demographic ratings.

According to Programming Insider, the Tuesday, May 12 edition of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 498,000 viewers. That figure is down considerably from the 641,000 viewers the show pulled in on May 5.

The number is notable for another reason as well.

The May 12 episode officially marked the lowest audience total in the history of NXT while airing in its regular time slot on its regular network home.

The decline also carried over into the key 18-49 demographic.

Tuesday’s show posted a 0.06 rating in the demo, falling from the 0.11 rating recorded the previous week. Similar to the overall audience figure, the 0.06 rating is now the lowest demo number in the history of the show under its standard weekly broadcast setup.

Despite the drop, WWE NXT faced heavy sports competition throughout the night, something that has impacted wrestling television numbers across the board in recent weeks.