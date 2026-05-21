WWE NXT saw an increase in both viewership and key demo ratings this week following a historic low for the brand in its regular Tuesday night time slot.

The Tuesday, May 19 episode of WWE NXT on The CW drew 517,000 viewers.

That marks an increase from the 498,000 viewers the show pulled in on May 12.

The show also experienced a bump in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic.

Tuesday’s broadcast posted a 0.08 rating in the demo, up from last week’s 0.06 rating.

The gains come one week after NXT recorded the lowest viewership total in the history of the program during its normal Tuesday night time slot.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 5/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.