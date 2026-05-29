The latest viewership and ratings numbers are in for WWE NXT.

NXT on CW on May 26 averaged 544,000 viewers. That figure represents an increase from the 517,000 viewers the show drew for its May 19 broadcast.

While overall viewership was up week-over-week, the show saw a decline in the key demographic rating.

NXT posted a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.08 rating recorded the previous Tuesday.

The audience gain comes as NXT continues to build toward several major storylines and championship programs, although the drop in the demo rating indicates fewer viewers in the advertiser-coveted age group tuned in compared to the prior week.

For comparison, the May 19 edition of NXT attracted 517,000 viewers and generated a 0.08 rating among adults ages 18-49, while the May 26 episode increased its total audience by 27,000 viewers but slipped three-hundredths of a point in the key demo.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 5/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.