WWE NXT saw a noticeable bounce in both overall viewership and key demo ratings for its May 5 episode on The CW Network, despite stiff competition from major playoff action.

Tuesday’s broadcast averaged 641,000 viewers.

That marks a significant increase from the 541,000 viewers the show pulled in on April 28 and represents NXT’s strongest audience total since February 16.

Quick hit: The show is trending upward again after a recent dip in numbers.

In the 18–49 demographic, NXT also posted gains, scoring a 0.11 rating. That’s up from the 0.07 demo rating recorded the previous week.

Even with the improvement, the episode was going head-to-head with both the NBA and NHL Playoffs, which continued to dominate the night across sports television.

On the network side, NXT ranked second-to-last among primetime programming.