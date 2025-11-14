How did this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network draw?

It’s time to find out, as WWE’s weekly NXT report card has surfaced, as WWE NXT’s latest numbers are in for the November 11, 2025 episode.

According to Programming Insider, the show brought in 554,000 viewers on The CW Network — a slight bump from the 528,000 viewers the November 4 broadcast pulled in.

In the key 18–49 demographic, NXT delivered a 0.07 rating, dipping a notch from last week’s 0.08. The episode did not crack cable’s top ten for the night.

Featured below is a breakdown of the Top 5 Most-Viewed NXT on CW segments from WWE’s official YouTube channel:

* EXCLUSIVE: Oba Femi returns to NXT and stares down Ricky Saints (579,000 views)

* Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams – NXT Title Last Man Standing Match (211,000 views)

* Jasper Troy ends El Grande Americano’s reign as Speed Champion (130,000 views)

* Thea Hail sends a message to Chelsea Green with her win over Alba Fyre (97,000 views)

* Tatum Paxley refuses to back down from Jacy Jayne (82,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 11/11/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.