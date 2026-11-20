WWE NXT saw an increase in viewership for its latest episode on The CW Network.

The November 17, 2026 episode of WWE NXT averaged 676,000 viewers on Tuesday night, up from the 588,000 viewers who tuned in for the November 10 broadcast.

That represents an increase of approximately 15 percent in total viewership from the previous week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Tuesday’s show drew a 0.11 rating, remaining unchanged from the 0.11 rating recorded for the November 10 episode.

This week’s WWE NXT featured another appearance by John Cena, a Women’s Championship match between Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey, Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix, and more.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Results 11/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.