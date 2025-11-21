How did this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network draw?

It’s time to find out, as WWE’s weekly NXT report card has surfaced, as WWE NXT’s latest numbers are in for the November 18, 2025 episode.

Programming Insider is reporting that this week’s episode, which aired November 18 on The CW Network, brought in 650,000 viewers for the first night of the two-weeked themed special.

By comparison, that marks a solid increase from the 554,000 viewers that the regular weekly themed installment of the show delivered on November 11, giving NXT one of its stronger show-to-show boosts in recent weeks.

The momentum also carried over to the ratings in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic. Tuesday’s broadcast scored a 0.11 rating in the key demo, up from the 0.07 posted last Tuesday for the target demo.

While the number still keeps NXT in a competitive middle ground among network offerings, it reflects clear week-over-week improvement heading into the second half of the Gold Rush presentation.

Despite the growth across the board, the episode did not crack the top ten on network television for the night.

Featured below is a breakdown of the top five most-viewed NXT on CW segments from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 11/18 ‘Gold Rush: Week 1’ episode:

* FULL MATCH: Jacy Jayne wins title after Culling betray Tatum Paxley (183,000 views)

* Oba Femi sends a frightening message to NXT Champion Ricky Saints (150,000 views)

* Zaria throws in the towel for Sol Ruca against Blake Monroe (93,000 views)

* Myles Borne SMASHES Trick Williams with a steel chair (88,000 views)

* BREAKING: John Cena to return to NXT to reveal Iron Survivor Matches (87,000 views)

