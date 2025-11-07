This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw a small but notable increase in viewership, marking one of the show’s stronger outings in recent weeks.

According to Wrestlenomics, this past Tuesday’s NXT on The CW show averaged 528,000 viewers, up slightly from the 527,000 viewers that the episode drew the previous week.

This represents the show’s best total audience since the October 14 episode, continuing a modest rebound trend as NXT adjusts to its new home on broadcast television.

In the key 18 to 49 year old demographic, NXT on CW scored a 0.08 rating, up 14.3 percent from last week. That figure also stands as the highest demo rating since October 14, showing small but measurable growth in the younger audience segment.

The increase came on a tough night for television competition.

Tuesday night’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program aired head-to-head with an NBA game on NBC, along with wall-to-wall coverage of the 2025 United States elections dominating cable news ratings throughout the evening.

When compared year-over-year, the picture is a bit more mixed.

Versus the same week in 2024, when Nielsen was still using its panel-only measurement system, NXT’s total viewership was down 14.7 percent, and its 18-49 rating was down 52.9 percent.

Still, the numbers show that NXT has managed to hold relatively steady amid significant schedule and platform changes, and continues to find consistency in its weekly audience heading toward the end of 2025.

