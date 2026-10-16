The October 13 episode of WWE NXT on The CW averaged 732,000 viewers, an increase of 37.6 percent compared to the previous week. The number marks the show’s largest audience since the September 1 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT drew a 0.14 rating, up 40 percent from the previous week. It was also the show’s highest demo rating since September 1 and its second-highest since September 23, 2025.

Compared to the same week last year, NXT saw a 6.1 percent increase in total viewership, while its 18-49 demographic rating rose 16.7 percent.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 10/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.